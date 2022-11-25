Friday’s weather: Showers early, then mostly cloudy and breezy, high of 49

Thursday, November 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, November 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

A cold front will bring scattered showers this morning, along with milder conditions with a high near 50. Mostly sunny and nice weather for tomorrow along with breezy conditions making it feel like 40.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 25-29, 2022

Today: A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy & breezy. High 49 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 33 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-20
Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Clouding up with some afternoon rain and mild. High 54 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: A few evening showers & mild with some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clearing & colder. Low 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 46
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to west around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph increase to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Rain showers and snow showers are likely. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts