Friday’s weather: Showers early, then mostly cloudy and breezy, high of 49

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to west around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph increase to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Rain showers and snow showers are likely. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report