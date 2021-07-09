Friday’s weather: Remnants of Elsa move north with drying trend over the weekend

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Elsa`s circulation tracks through the Gulf of Maine today before exiting to Nova Scotia early tomorrow. A drying trend is expected over the weekend as weak high pressure builds over the Northeast.

Weather Alert

Tropical moisture will bring very heavy rainfall to New Hampshire, watch for flash flooding. Rainfall totals 1″-2″. Tropical rainstorm Elsa strongest wind forecast:

10 a.m.: Sustained Winds ESE 29 mph Wind Gusts 37 mph

11 a.m.: Sustained Winds ENE 31 mph Wind Gusts 41 mph

Noon: Sustained Winds ENE 24 mph Wind Gusts 31 mph

1 p.m.PM: Sustained Winds NE 18 mph Wind Gusts 25 mph

2 p.m.: Sustained Winds NNW 20 mph Wind Gusts 27 mph

3 p.m.: Sustained Winds WNW 30 mph Wind Gusts 43 mph

5-Day Outlook July 9 – July 13

Today: Rain & wind from tropical rainstorm Elsa (1″-2″ rain) High 76 Winds Winds: ESE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun and humid High 78 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun and humid High 81 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with showers Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & humid High 84 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm High 80 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Seasonable temperatures and humid conditions early next week. A persistent Bermuda high continues to pump warm moist air into New Hampshire from the southwest. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Rain & wind from tropical rainstorm Elsa (1″-2″ rain)

: Rain & wind from tropical rainstorm Elsa (1″-2″ rain) UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : Southeast 20-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming North in the afternoon.

: Southeast 20-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming North in the afternoon. Surf Height : 3-4 feet.

: 3-4 feet. Water temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:11 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 12:07 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!