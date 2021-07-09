Friday’s weather: Remnants of Elsa move north with drying trend over the weekend

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Elsa`s circulation tracks through the Gulf of Maine today before exiting to Nova Scotia early tomorrow. A drying trend is expected over the weekend as weak high pressure builds over the Northeast.
Weather Alert
Tropical moisture will bring very heavy rainfall to New Hampshire, watch for flash flooding. Rainfall totals 1″-2″. Tropical rainstorm Elsa strongest wind forecast:
- 10 a.m.: Sustained Winds ESE 29 mph Wind Gusts 37 mph
- 11 a.m.: Sustained Winds ENE 31 mph Wind Gusts 41 mph
- Noon: Sustained Winds ENE 24 mph Wind Gusts 31 mph
- 1 p.m.PM: Sustained Winds NE 18 mph Wind Gusts 25 mph
- 2 p.m.: Sustained Winds NNW 20 mph Wind Gusts 27 mph
- 3 p.m.: Sustained Winds WNW 30 mph Wind Gusts 43 mph
5-Day Outlook July 9 – July 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Seasonable temperatures and humid conditions early next week. A persistent Bermuda high continues to pump warm moist air into New Hampshire from the southwest.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Rain & wind from tropical rainstorm Elsa (1″-2″ rain)
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
- Winds: Southeast 20-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming North in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: 3-4 feet.
- Water temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:11 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 12:07 PM.
