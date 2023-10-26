Friday’s weather: Record warmth expected with a side of sunshine, high of 75

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

High pressure dominates the dry weather through tomorrow. Milder today with a record high of 75 (record 74 in 1971). October warmth continues tomorrow with record temperatures.

Weather Alerts

A stretch of dry spring-to-summer-like weather will last into the start of the weekend!! Time to rake and get your outdoors ready for Winter and maybe put up the holiday decorations. It will be much colder early next week as we welcome Halloween.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 27–Oct. 31

Today: Very warm with partial sunshine. Record high 75 (record 74 in 1971) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & very mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and summer-like; last warm day until next spring. Record high 78 (record 73 in 2010) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Some rain (.25″). Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cool with some rain (.30″). High 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Halloween: Some sun & chilly. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Dry early with some showers late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for next Tuesday Halloween is for dry & cold conditions for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 40s in the early evening.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

