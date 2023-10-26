Friday’s weather: Record warmth expected with a side of sunshine, high of 75

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

