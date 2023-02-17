Friday’s weather: Rain ushers in a cold front as temps tumble, from a high of 52 to 16 overnight

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
Today rain ahead of an approaching cold front. Still rather mild but falling temperatures and gusty northwest winds in the afternoon as the front moves through. A brief cool down to more seasonable levels tonight into tomorrow, with chilly weather.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 17-21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
March begins in two weeks, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with a snowstorm.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 60 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.