Friday’s weather: Rain ushers in a cold front as temps tumble, from a high of 52 to 16 overnight

Friday’s Weather

Today rain ahead of an approaching cold front. Still rather mild but falling temperatures and gusty northwest winds in the afternoon as the front moves through. A brief cool down to more seasonable levels tonight into tomorrow, with chilly weather.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 17-21 Today: Cloudy, windy, & mild with rain. High 52 with falling afternoon temperatures. Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph Tonight: Clearing, windy, and much colder. Low 16 (feel like 6) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun and milder. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 52 Winds: SW 5-15 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

March begins in two weeks, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with a snowstorm.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 60 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.