Friday’s weather: Rain early turning to showers, balmy afternoon high of 55

Friday’s Weather
Today early morning rain to showers from west to east, with mostly cloudy and balmy conditions this afternoon, highs in the middle 50s.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 13, 2022-Jan. 17, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Above normal temperatures into the middle of next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s. Potential for a snow or rainstorm next Friday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds are 45 to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.