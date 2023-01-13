Friday’s weather: Rain early turning to showers, balmy afternoon high of 55

Saturday night : Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Low 23 (feel like 15) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Saturda y: Mainly cloudy, breezy & much colder. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Today : Milder & breezy with early morning rain to showers (.20″). High 55 (feel like 47) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Above normal temperatures into the middle of next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s. Potential for a snow or rainstorm next Friday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds are 45 to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.