Friday’s weather: Rain early turning to showers, balmy afternoon high of 55

Friday’s Weather

Today early morning rain to showers from west to east, with mostly cloudy and balmy conditions this afternoon, highs in the middle 50s.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 13, 2022-Jan. 17, 2023

Today: Milder & breezy with early morning rain to showers (.20″). High 55 (feel like 47) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy & colder. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mainly cloudy, breezy & much colder. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Low 23 (feel like 15) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
MLK Day: Some sun. High 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures into the middle of next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s. Potential for a snow or rainstorm next Friday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds are 45 to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

 

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

