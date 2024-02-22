Friday’s weather: Periods of showers clearing late, with a high of 42

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent.