Friday’s weather: Periods of showers clearing late, with a high of 42

Thursday, February 22, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, February 22, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Friday’s Weather

Today low pressure brings periods of light showers (.20″) to move offshore later in the day with highs in the low 40s.

weather graphic 2 21

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 23-27

Today: Periods of showers (.20″). High 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Early shower & breezy with clearing late. Low 28 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, & colder. High 32 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear, cold, & breezy. Low 13 (feel like 1) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 41 (feel like 35) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun and breezy with a spring feel. High 50 (feel like 45) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Screenshot 2024 02 22 at 12.03.53 AM

A Spring feel that Punxsutawney Phil was promising us!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A fling with Spring next week with temperatures mostly in the 50s and could hit 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts