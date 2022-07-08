Friday’s weather: Partly sunny with more humidity, high in the mid-80s

Friday’s Weather

A typical July day with partial sunshine, highs in the mid-80s, and southwest wind will bring more humid conditions. So more of a summer feel to the airmass than yesterday.

Drought Update

According to the latest US Drought Monitor report, 99 percent of NH and western ME are experiencing drought conditions with 65 percent under Moderate Drought.

5-Day Outlook July 8-July 12

Today: Sun & clouds with more humidity. High 87 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 87 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds more humidity with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 88 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Early spot thunderstorm then becoming partly cloudy & humid. Low 69 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

By the end of the month the dog days of summer return!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South wind around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 06:30 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 12:55 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

