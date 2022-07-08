Friday’s weather: Partly sunny with more humidity, high in the mid-80s

Friday’s Weather
A typical July day with partial sunshine, highs in the mid-80s, and southwest wind will bring more humid conditions. So more of a summer feel to the airmass than yesterday.
Drought Update
According to the latest US Drought Monitor report, 99 percent of NH and western ME are experiencing drought conditions with 65 percent under Moderate Drought.
5-Day Outlook July 8-July 12
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: South wind around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 06:30 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 12:55 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee