Friday's weather: Partly sunny with afternoon storms, high of 80

Thursday, June 15, 2023
Thursday, June 15, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today some sun & clouds with spot afternoon showers & thunderstorms with a high of 80.

5-Day Forecast June 16-June 20

Today: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph \
Tonight: Cloudy with some showers. Low 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & cooler with rainy periods. High 65 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Father’s Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weekend Outlook

A series of upper-level low-pressure systems will meander over New England through this weekend, bringing continued mostly cloudy and spotty showery conditions at times.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humid and warmer weather moving in the middle of next week with temperatures near 80.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun; hazy skies due to high altitude smoke from distant fires

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 10:59 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 05:08 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 63 degrees.

