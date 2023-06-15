Friday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon storms, high of 80

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun; hazy skies due to high altitude smoke from distant fires

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 10:59 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 05:08 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 63 degrees.