Friday’s weather: Partly sunny with a passing shower, high of 71

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today any morning fog will give way to cloudy skies with sunny breaks along with a passing shower. High today is 71 which is slightly above the normal high of 67 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 6–Oct. 10

Today: Cloudy with sunny breaks and mild with a passing shower. High 71 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and mild with showers late. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Periods of rain (.40″) with a spot thunderstorm and breezy. High 66 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 54 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Columbus Day: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 59 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & cool. High 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & cool. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry next week with the feel of Autumn!!!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

