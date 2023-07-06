Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, muggy and hot with possible late T-storm, high of 92

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Hot sunshine and humid conditions are expected today with heat indices reaching into the low-mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, otherwise dry weather.

The weather pattern today

Today makes three days in a row of 90-degree heat making our first heat wave of the summer. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside and keep an eye on the elderly, keep your pets indoors, and do not leave children & pets alone in the car.

5-Day Forecast July 7 – 11

Today: Some clouds & sun, hot, and muggy with stray late-day thunderstorms. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Evening thunderstorm in spots; mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & muggy with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 88 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: More clouds than sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then showers late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 81 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some thundershowers early. Low 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Trending more unsettled this weekend into early next week with the risk of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, but still warm and humid.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid with sun and some clouds

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Near 80.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 09:24 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 03:26 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

South-southwest wind at 5-15 mph. Humid with clouds and sunshine with a high near 90. Water temperature is 70 degrees.

