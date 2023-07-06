Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, muggy and hot with possible late T-storm, high of 92

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
The weather pattern today
5-Day Forecast July 7 – 11
Today: Some clouds & sun, hot, and muggy with stray late-day thunderstorms. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorm in spots; mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & muggy with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 88 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: More clouds than sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then showers late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 81 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some thundershowers early. Low 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Trending more unsettled this weekend into early next week with the risk of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, but still warm and humid.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Humid with sun and some clouds
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Near 80.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 09:24 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 03:26 PM.
