Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, muggy and hot with possible late T-storm, high of 92

Hot sunshine and humid conditions are expected today with heat indices reaching into the low-mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, otherwise dry weather.

The weather pattern today

Today makes three days in a row of 90-degree heat making our first heat wave of the summer. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside and keep an eye on the elderly, keep your pets indoors, and do not leave children & pets alone in the car.