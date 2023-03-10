Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, high in the mid-40s

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

Today will start out with sunshine with clouds taking over this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. A storm system will stay to our south tomorrow with light snow near the Mass border possible.

A nor’easter is expected to move northward along the Eastern Seaboard early next week, strengthening as it approaches New England. A variety of impacts ranging from heavy snow to heavy rain, to strong winds are possible, however, these potential impacts rely on storm track which remains very uncertain at this time. Check for updates on Manchester Ink Link. 5-Day Outlook, March 10-14 Today: Some sun giving way to clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Tonight: Cloudy. Low 30 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday: Cloudy & breezy. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clearing, put clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed. Low 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder with sunset at 6:48 PM. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Clouding up. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow and or rain by evening. High 40 Winds: E 5-10 mph Monday night: Windy with periods of wet snow or rain could be heavy. Low 33 (feel like 21) Winds: NE 10-15+ mph Tuesday: Potential for heavy snow & wind. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NE 10-20+ mph Tuesday night: Early snow showers. Low 30 (feel like 17) Winds: N 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Nor’easter next Monday into Tuesday! The exact track and intensity remain uncertain.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.