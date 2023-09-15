Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, cool and breezy, high of 70

Today: Cool & breezy with sun through high clouds. High 70 Winds: N 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Cloudy with increasing wind. Low 59 Winds: N 10-20+ mph

Saturday: Some wind with showery periods (.50″) from Hurricane Lee; the greatest impact along the coast. High 67 Winds: NNW 20-25 with some gusts to 40 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy & windy with clearing late. Low 58 Winds: NW 20-30 with gusts to 40 mph

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High 77 Winds: WNW 10-15+

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low Near50 Winds: Light & Variable