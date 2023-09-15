Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, cool and breezy, high of 70

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Rockingham County. This means tropical-storm-force winds are expected somewhere within coastal Rockingham County within the next 36 hours.
Lee’s forecasted impacts on Hampton Beach
START 5 a.m. Saturday, 9/16
END 5 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 45 mph
Peak Wind Gusts Near 60 mph
Total Rainfall 1-2 inches Building offshore swells, coastal wave action, beach erosion, and rip currents from today into Saturday. Saturday power outages and tree damage are likely. Some roads will become blocked by high water, trees, and other dangerous debris and washouts. High tide on Saturday is 12:50 AM and 1:09 PM. Lee’s forecasted impacts on Manchester
START 8 AM Saturday, 9/16
END 2 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 24 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 40 mph
Total Rainfall .50″ inch
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week will feature comfortable sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunshine through high clouds.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 70.
Winds: North wind 10-15+ mph.
Surf Height: Around 5 feet.
Water Temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: High. A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
Lake Forecast
West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 73 degrees.
