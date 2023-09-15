Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, cool and breezy, high of 70

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, September 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today increasing northerly breezes will be felt throughout the along with sunshine through increasing high cirrus clouds… marking the approach of Hurricane Lee as it tracks northward.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 15–19

Today: Cool & breezy with sun through high clouds. High 70 Winds: N 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy with increasing wind. Low 59 Winds: N 10-20+ mph
Saturday: Some wind with showery periods (.50″) from Hurricane Lee; the greatest impact along the coast. High 67 Winds: NNW 20-25 with some gusts to 40 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & windy with clearing late. Low 58 Winds: NW 20-30 with gusts to 40 mph
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High 77 Winds: WNW 10-15+
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low Near50 Winds: Light & Variable

Hurricane Lee Update

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Rockingham County. This means tropical-storm-force winds are expected somewhere within coastal Rockingham County within the next 36 hours.
Lee’s forecasted impacts on Hampton Beach
START 5 a.m. Saturday, 9/16
END 5 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 45 mph
Peak Wind Gusts Near 60 mph
Total Rainfall 1-2 inches Building offshore swells, coastal wave action, beach erosion, and rip currents from today into Saturday. Saturday power outages and tree damage are likely. Some roads will become blocked by high water, trees, and other dangerous debris and washouts. High tide on Saturday is 12:50 AM and 1:09 PM. Lee’s forecasted impacts on Manchester
START 8 AM Saturday, 9/16
END 2 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 24 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 40 mph
Total Rainfall .50″ inch

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will feature comfortable sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunshine through high clouds.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Winds: North wind 10-15+ mph.

Surf Height: Around 5 feet.

Water Temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: High. A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:36 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 12:30 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 73 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts