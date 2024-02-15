Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and windy, high of 36

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow is likely in the morning. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.