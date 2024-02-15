Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and windy, high of 36

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today will be windy with increasing sunshine during the day with highs in the mid-30s but feeling like the mid-20s.

Weather Alert

No major storms this week with dry weather lasting into the weekend.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 16-20

Today: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. High 35 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clearing & breezy. Low 18 (feel like 12) Winds WNW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 26 (feel like 16) Winds: W 5-15 mph
President’s Day: Sunny & breezy. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 19 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend will be dry & cold with highs in the 30s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow is likely in the morning. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

