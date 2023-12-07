Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and milder, high of 43

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today high pressure maintains dry weather that lasts into the start of the weekend. Highs today getting back to normal in the lower 40s with temperatures rising to above-normal levels for the weekend.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 7 – 11

Today: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High Near 50 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Very windy, balmy & mild with rain by evening. High Near 60 Winds: ESE 20-25+ mph
Sunday night: Very windy & very mild with heavy rain (1″). Low 54 Winds: SSE 20-30+ mph
Monday: Morning showers with afternoon sun & breezy. High Falling into the 30s Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Monday night: Clear, breezy, & colder. Low 26 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Alert

Winds howl Sunday afternoon and night with powerful gusts ranging from 40-45 mph with gusts near 60 mph along the coast of New Hampshire. At this strength, tree damage can occur, which can block some roads, trigger power outages, and cause property damage along with coastal flooding. Not only the wind but rain will be heavy (1″+) which can cause flooding on streets and highways along with reduced visibility. Check back for updates on this significant storm for the later part of the weekend.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weekend will start dry with temperatures near 50 and will end with a storm with rain & strong winds Sunday night into early Monday morning with highs near 60.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

