Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 48 – and perhaps some snow next week

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
Today will be warmer with some sunny breaks with highs in the upper 40s. The weekend will start with record warmth with a high of 60 breaking the record of 56 set in 1955.
Weather Alert
Pre-Valentine’s Day snowstorm possible. It may be time to dust off your snow shovels as a flip in the weather pattern could send a snowstorm over parts of New England just days after a spell of unusual warmth. After Valentine’s Day, it will feel more like February again!
Today: Some breaks of sun and mild. High 48 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some late showers. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Very mild with record warmth with some sun & clouds. High 60 (record 561955) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Few showers with clearing late & mild. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, windy, & not as mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up with some snow & rain late. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and colder with snow possible; potential for an impactful storm that could slow travel; check back to Ink Link for updates. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.