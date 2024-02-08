Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 48 – and perhaps some snow next week

Thursday, February 8, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, February 8, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Friday’s Weather

Today will be warmer with some sunny breaks with highs in the upper 40s. The weekend will start with record warmth with a high of 60 breaking the record of 56 set in 1955.

Weather Alert

Pre-Valentine’s Day snowstorm possible. It may be time to dust off your snow shovels as a flip in the weather pattern could send a snowstorm over parts of New England just days after a spell of unusual warmth. After Valentine’s Day, it will feel more like February again!

weather graphic 2 7

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 8-12

Today: Some breaks of sun and mild. High 48 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some late showers. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Very mild with record warmth with some sun & clouds. High 60 (record 561955) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Few showers with clearing late & mild. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, windy, & not as mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouding up with some snow & rain late. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and colder with snow possible; potential for an impactful storm that could slow travel; check back to Ink Link for updates. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

FullSizeRender 12
Winter Weather Watcher says: “Looks like snow on the horizon, again.”
The outlook for Valentine’s Day is for some sun & clouds along with colder temperatures in the low 30s. Pre-Valentine’s Day snowstorm is possible on Tuesday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts