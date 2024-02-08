Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 48 – and perhaps some snow next week

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.