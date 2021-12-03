Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and colder, high of 36

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 3 – Dec. 7
Hurricane Season in Retrospect
The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended on November 30. With 21 named storms, it was the third-most active year on record. Take a look back at all the storms—from #Ana to #Wanda—from @NOAA’s #GOES16🛰️:
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Wednesday of next week the chance of snow with temperatures in the 30s.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire (skinh.com)
- Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods
- Friday, December 3 – Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,
- December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday
- December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday
- December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday
- December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area
- TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 17…except 7 to 17 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!