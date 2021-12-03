Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and colder, high of 36

Thursday, December 2, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

Today look for cold sunshine with a gusty wind that could peak over 30 mph making it feel like the upper-20s. The cold sunshine will continue into the upcoming weekend.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 3 – Dec. 7

Today: Partial sunshine & colder with a gusty wind. High 36 (feeling like27) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 39 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 21 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Intervals of clouds & sun. High 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy, windy, and warmer with rain. High 61 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Monday night: Clearing & colder. Low 27 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 37 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers late. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Hurricane Season in Retrospect

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended on November 30. With 21 named storms, it was the third-most active year on record. Take a look back at all the storms—from #Ana to #Wanda—from @NOAA’s #GOES16🛰️:

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Wednesday of next week the chance of snow with temperatures in the 30s.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

person in brown jacket doing snow ski blade trick
Photo by Sebastian Staines

Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire (skinh.com)

  • Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods
  • Friday, December 3 – Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,
  • December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday
  • December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday
  • December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday
  • December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area
  • TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback

 Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 17…except 7 to 17 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

grayscale photo of man writing on paper

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!