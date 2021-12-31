Friday’s weather: New Year’s Eve will be foggy and dry, high of 42

Watching the potential for our first snowstorm of the New Year next Friday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.