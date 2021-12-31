Friday’s weather: New Year’s Eve will be foggy and dry, high of 42

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 31 – Jan. 4
Today: A foggy morning; cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 42 Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Eve: Cloudy, foggy, and mild. Low 36 (38 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Day: Periods of showers & mild. High 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Rainy & mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy & mild. High 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Evening snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 23 (Feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold with a few flurries. High 26 (Feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear & cold. Low 19 (Feel like 11) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Watching the potential for our first snowstorm of the New Year next Friday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!