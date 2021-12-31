Friday’s weather: New Year’s Eve will be foggy and dry, high of 42

Friday’s Weather

Cloudy skies are forecast with areas of fog, drizzle, and a few showers today, along with mild temperatures. It will be mainly dry & foggy for New Year’s Eve festivities.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 31 – Jan. 4

Today: A foggy morning; cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 42 Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy, foggy, and mild. Low 36 (38 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Day: Periods of showers & mild. High 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Rainy & mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy & mild. High 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Evening snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 23 (Feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold with a few flurries. High 26 (Feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear & cold. Low 19 (Feel like 11) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Watching the potential for our first snowstorm of the New Year next Friday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

