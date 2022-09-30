Friday’s weather: Mostly sunshine with a high of 64

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Today high pressure will be in control as it builds over New England giving us sunshine through high clouds and cool temperatures with light winds.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map