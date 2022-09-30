Friday’s weather: Mostly sunshine with a high of 64

Friday’s Weather

Today high pressure will be in control as it builds over New England giving us sunshine through high clouds and cool temperatures with light winds.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Today: Cool with sunshine and high clouds. High 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday (Oct. 1st): Mostly cloudy. High 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sun & clouds and cooler. High 59 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 39 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some clouds & sun. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tricky forecast for the weekend that will depend on the eventual track of the remnant moisture from Ian. The best chance of any rain over southern New England.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

