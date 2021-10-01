Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 66. Meanwhile, first snow reported on Mt. Washington

Friday’s Weather
October will start out sunny and cool with highs in the mid-60s. The first weekend of October starting out with highs near 70.
Weather News
Crews at the Mount Washington Observatory reported the first snow shower of the season passed over the summit yesterday morning.
This is what it looked like several hours later at 12:59 PM yesterday.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 1 – Oct. 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Weather more unsettled late in the weekend into early next week. Rip current risk increasing this weekend into early next week, as distant Hurricane Sam continues to track north.
Forecast for the White Mountains
