Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 66. Meanwhile, first snow reported on Mt. Washington

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Friday’s Weather

October will start out sunny and cool with highs in the mid-60s. The first weekend of October starting out with highs near 70.

Weather News

Crews at the Mount Washington Observatory reported the first snow shower of the season passed over the summit yesterday morning.

This is what it looked like several hours later at 12:59 PM yesterday.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 1 – Oct. 5

Today (First day of October): Mostly sunny High 66 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Lots of clouds with a few spotty showers High 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mild with periods of rain Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy with off & on showers High 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 53 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Weather more unsettled late in the weekend into early next week. Rip current risk increasing this weekend into early next week, as distant Hurricane Sam continues to track north.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

