Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 65

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
High pressure remains over the western Atlantic keeping New Hampshire mostly sunny today. Becoming cloudy tonight with a cloudy and cool start to the weekend with heavy chilly rain for Sunday.
5-Day Outlook, April 21-25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 19 in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.