Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 65

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

High pressure remains over the western Atlantic keeping New Hampshire mostly sunny today. Becoming cloudy tonight with a cloudy and cool start to the weekend with heavy chilly rain for Sunday.

5-Day Outlook, April 21-25 Today: Mostly sunny. High 65 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph Tonight: Becoming Cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Earth Day: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 54 Winds: E 10-15 mph Saturday night: Cloudy with rain & drizzle late. Low 47 Winds: E 10-15 mph Sunday: Periods of rain heavy at times (1″+), chilly, & breezy. High 52 Winds: E 10-20 mph Sunday night: Periods of rain to showers (.25″). Low 44 Winds: NE 10-15 mph Monday: Cloudy & cool with some showers. High 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds along with a spot shower. High Near 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 41 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cool and showery weather lingers Monday and Tuesday followed by a drying trend into Wednesday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 19 in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.