Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 83

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

A weak disturbance will give us a chance of a gusty thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow will bring less humidity with lots of sunshine.

Moderate drought levels for New Hampshire according to the latest US Drought Monitor. The onset of the drought was accelerated by the recent dry spell and is directly connected to the below-normal snowpack this winter followed by an early spring melt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next 7 to 10 days, but widespread relief is not expected in the short term.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

5-Day Outlook July 15-July 19