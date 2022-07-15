Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 83

Friday’s Weather

A weak disturbance will give us a chance of a gusty thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow will bring less humidity with lots of sunshine.

Moderate drought levels for New Hampshire according to the latest US Drought Monitor. The onset of the drought was accelerated by the recent dry spell and is directly connected to the below-normal snowpack this winter followed by an early spring melt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next 7 to 10 days, but widespread relief is not expected in the short term.

5-Day Outlook July 15-July 19

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 83 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun and very warm with more humidity and a stray thunderstorm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Hazy, hot and humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High Near 90 Winds WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a spot thunderstorm. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Prepare for 90-degree heat moving in next week producing a heat wave.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then cleared. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 07:24 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 01:22 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

