Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 83

Friday’s Weather
A weak disturbance will give us a chance of a gusty thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow will bring less humidity with lots of sunshine.
Moderate drought levels for New Hampshire according to the latest US Drought Monitor. The onset of the drought was accelerated by the recent dry spell and is directly connected to the below-normal snowpack this winter followed by an early spring melt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next 7 to 10 days, but widespread relief is not expected in the short term.
5-Day Outlook July 15-July 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then cleared. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 07:24 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 01:22 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee