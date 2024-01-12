Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 42

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect Sat. morning through Sat. afternoon. A High-Wind Watch is in effect from late Friday through Sat. afternoon with gusts of 55-60 mph possible.

WHAT: Moderate coastal flooding is likely with major coastal flooding possible.

WHERE: In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County.

WHEN: Around the time of high tide midday Saturday.

IMPACTS: Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Beach erosion is likely. Locations that lost a lot of dune coverage or other protection on Wednesday will be especially susceptible to inundation on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.