Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 42

Friday’s Weather
Today is mostly sunny with a high in the low 40s. Tonight starts dry with rain moving in late and will end by 9 AM tomorrow. The heavy rain may bring urban and poor drainage flooding Saturday morning along with a period of gusty winds with gust to 30 mph.
Weather Alerts
A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect Sat. morning through Sat. afternoon. A High-Wind Watch is in effect from late Friday through Sat. afternoon with gusts of 55-60 mph possible.
WHAT: Moderate coastal flooding is likely with major coastal flooding possible.
WHERE: In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County.
WHEN: Around the time of high tide midday Saturday.
IMPACTS: Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Beach erosion is likely. Locations that lost a lot of dune coverage or other protection on Wednesday will be especially susceptible to inundation on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 12-16
Today: Mostly sunny. High 42 Winds: SW 5-10mph
Tonight: Rain (.75″) late & windy. Low 32 (early rising late) (feel like 18) Winds: ESE 15-25+ mph
Saturday: Windy & mild; rain (.30″) ends by 9 AM with afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: S 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 30 (feel like 16) Winds: SW 15-20 mph
Sunday: Some sun, breezy, and much colder. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 23 (feel like 10) Winds: W 10-15 + mph
MLK Day: Some sun & clouds. High 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some snow (2-4″). High 31 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Snow (1-3″) to flurries. Low 24 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A nor’easter is possible next week. Starting late Monday night into Tuesday. Stay tuned for potential tracks for the storm.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
