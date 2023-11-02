Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny and milder, high of 56

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, November 2, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today through the weekend will be dry, with highs today in the mid-50s warming to near 60 to start the weekend.

Weather Alerts

On Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m. local time, our clocks will go back an hour and we will gain an hour of sleep, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all, Americans. That means sunset on Sunday will be around 4:33 p.m.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 3–6

Today: Mostly sunny & milder. High 56 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partial sun & mild. High 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: (Turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed.) Some clouds & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partial sun & mild. High 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 41 Winds: WSW Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Showery periods. High 62 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday for Veterans Day, and the weekend will be dry and colder than normal with highs only in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts