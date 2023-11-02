Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny and milder, high of 56

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

