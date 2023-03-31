Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with evening showers, high of 51

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Today begins dry with highs in the upper 40s, but an approaching warm front brings showers by evening, possibly starting as a wintry mix.

5-Day Outlook, March 31-April 4 Today: Mostly cloudy with showers by evening. High 51 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Periods of showers. Low 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Saturday (April 1): Morning showers with breaks of afternoon sun & windy. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph Saturday night: Evening thunderstorms with some clearing late. Low 34 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Palm Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery, and cooler. High 44 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Few showers. Low 42 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday temperatures could be in the mid-60s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Partly sunny in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming southwest at around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph