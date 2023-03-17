Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower, high of 46

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
Temperatures for Saint Patrick’s Day will be in the mid-40s with nothing more than a passing shower this afternoon along with a few evening showers.
5-Day Outlook, March 17-21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first week of spring will be dry with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph increasing to south around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to the south around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow with rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to south around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.