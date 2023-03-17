Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower, high of 46

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Temperatures for Saint Patrick’s Day will be in the mid-40s with nothing more than a passing shower this afternoon along with a few evening showers.

5-Day Outlook, March 17-21 Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 36 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Low 25 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday: Some sun, windy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and cold. Low 23 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday (first day of spring 5:24 PM): Sunny, breezy, and milder. High 47 (feel like 42) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: A mix of sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of spring will be dry with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph increasing to south around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to the south around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow with rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to south around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.