Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower, high of 46

Friday’s Weather

Temperatures for Saint Patrick’s Day will be in the mid-40s with nothing more than a passing shower this afternoon along with a few evening showers.

 5-Day Outlook, March 17-21

Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 36 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Low 25 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun, windy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and cold. Low 23 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday (first day of spring 5:24 PM): Sunny, breezy, and milder. High 47 (feel like 42) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A mix of sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of spring will be dry with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph increasing to south around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to the south around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow with rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to south around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

