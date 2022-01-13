Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and colder, high of 37, overnight low of 0

Thursday, January 13, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday’s Weather

Low pressure tracking well offshore in the Atlantic will give us mostly cloudy conditions today. As the low strengthens east of Cape Cod it will pull down a brutally cold Arctic air mass out of Canada and into New England tonight and tomorrow.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY.

WHAT: The Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 14- Jan. 18

Today: Mostly cloudy, colder, and windy. High 37 (feel like 25) Winds: NNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clearing, windy & frigid. Low 0 (feel like – 21) Winds: NNW 15-30+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and frigid. High 11 (feel like -8) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Clear and frigid. Low 2 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny and not as cold. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Increasing clouds with snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 16 Winds: E 10-20 mph
MLK Day: Snow (3-5″) mixing with rain and windy. High 39 (feel like 27) Winds: ENE to S 20-30+mph
Monday night: Some clearing late. Low 24 (feel like 12) Winds: W 10-15+mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. High 31 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low 16 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

More snow is possible next Wednesday.

Tracking the Storm

Right now, the winter storm will track just inland or right along the Atlantic coast. But this could change in the next day or two. With this tack a mixture of snow, ice, and rain late Sunday night into MLK Day.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

