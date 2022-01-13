Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and colder, high of 37, overnight low of 0

Low pressure tracking well offshore in the Atlantic will give us mostly cloudy conditions today. As the low strengthens east of Cape Cod it will pull down a brutally cold Arctic air mass out of Canada and into New England tonight and tomorrow.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY.

WHAT: The Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.