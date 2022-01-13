Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and colder, high of 37, overnight low of 0

Friday’s Weather
Low pressure tracking well offshore in the Atlantic will give us mostly cloudy conditions today. As the low strengthens east of Cape Cod it will pull down a brutally cold Arctic air mass out of Canada and into New England tonight and tomorrow.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY.
WHAT: The Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: From 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 14- Jan. 18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
More snow is possible next Wednesday.
Tracking the Storm
Right now, the winter storm will track just inland or right along the Atlantic coast. But this could change in the next day or two. With this tack a mixture of snow, ice, and rain late Sunday night into MLK Day.
Ski Report via Ski NH
