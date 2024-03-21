Friday’s weather: Morning sun with afternoon clouds, high of 41

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
Sun will give way to afternoon clouds and cold with a high of 41 but feeling like the mid-30s. A storm system may affect the region with snow late Friday night and rain, possibly heavy on Saturday total snow is 1-3″ before it changes to rain. Ski country could receive over a foot of snow on Saturday.
5-Day Outlook, March 22-26
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 20. Northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 110 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 45 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!