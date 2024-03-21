Friday’s weather: Morning sun with afternoon clouds, high of 41

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 20. Northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 110 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 45 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!