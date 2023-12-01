Friday’s weather: Morning sun fades into light rain by evening, high of 54

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
Weather Watch
A storm is looking more likely to hit on Monday. The only question I have will it be all snow or rain or a mixture of both. I’ll have a better idea tomorrow so check back for updates.
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 1 – 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.
NH Ski Season 2023
