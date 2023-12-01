Friday’s weather: Morning sun fades into light rain by evening, high of 54

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, November 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

The first day of December will be 9 degrees above normal in the middle 50s. Some morning sun giving way to clouds in the afternoon with light rain by evening.

Weather Watch

A storm is looking more likely to hit on Monday. The only question I have will it be all snow or rain or a mixture of both. I’ll have a better idea tomorrow so check back for updates.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 1 – 5

Today (Dec. 1): Morning sun with afternoon clouds & mild with light rain (.10″) towards evening. High 54 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy with evening light rain. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun with more in the way of clouds with a passing shower. High 48 Wind: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers by evening. High 40 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Snow and rain. Low 34 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Snow and or rain. High 39 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Evening flurries with clearing late. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High 38 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22 (feel like 16) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Potential for some snow and or rain Sunday night into Monday. Stay up to date here on Manchester Ink Link.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts