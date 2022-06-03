Friday’s weather: Morning showers give way to afternoon sun, high of 66

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Rain likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast UV Index: Low.

Weather: Cloudy with a shower

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-50s.

Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 09:05 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:05 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 63 degrees.