Friday’s weather: More hot, less muggy, high of 93

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-80s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 60 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 07:22 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:40 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee