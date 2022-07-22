Friday’s weather: More hot, less muggy, high of 93

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 22-July 25
Today: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 93 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71 (record low max.70 2008) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 96 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 100 (feel like 103) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Very warm and humid. Low 76 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, not as hot, and humid with thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 67 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 60 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 07:22 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:40 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee