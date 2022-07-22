Friday’s weather: More hot, less muggy, high of 93

Friday’s Weather

Today temperatures will remain hot in the low to mid-90s with slightly less humid conditions. The heat continues to build through the weekend, with the highest temperatures expected on Sunday with highs hitting 100!

5-Day Outlook July 22-July 25

Today: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 93 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71 (record low max.70 2008) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 96 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 100 (feel like 103) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Very warm and humid. Low 76 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, not as hot, and humid with thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 67 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-80s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 60 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 07:22 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:40 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 74 degrees.

