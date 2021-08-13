Friday’s weather: More heat and humidity will fuel afternoon T-storms

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TOMORROW…

WHAT…Heat index values up to 103.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and southwest Maine.

WHEN…Until 8 PM Tonight. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Danger of dehydration and heatstroke if outside for extended periods of time

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows will offer little relief, dropping only to the low to mid-70s.