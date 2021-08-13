Friday’s weather: More heat and humidity will fuel afternoon T-storms

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Hot and humid conditions will fuel stronger storms this afternoon and into the early evening! Keep an eye on the sky if outdoors.
Weather Alert
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TOMORROW…
WHAT…Heat index values up to 103.
WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and southwest Maine.
WHEN…Until 8 PM Tonight. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Danger of dehydration and heatstroke if outside for extended periods of time
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows will offer little relief, dropping only to the low to mid-70s.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 13 – Aug. 17
Today: Hazy, hot & muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 94 (feeling like 101) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Hazy, very warm and humid Low 75 (feeling like 79) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Hazy sun with a thunderstorm; not as hot, but humid High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny; less humid and not as warm High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mainly sunny High: 87 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low: 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Comfortable and dry weather next week!
Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Mid 80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:38 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 03:36 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!