Friday’s weather: Moderate to heavy rains today, highs around 60

Friday’s Weather
A frontal system will bring gusty winds and a brief period of moderate to heavy rain today. During the afternoon a thunderstorm is possible. Winds will gust to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph along the coat. Fallen leaves and rainfall can lead to slick roads and clogged storm drains.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 11 – Nov. 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will be cooler than normal Sunday thru Tuesday, then moderating the middle of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Snow showers and rain showers in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds around 40 mph becoming south and increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 60 mph increasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Rain showers. Visibility one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!