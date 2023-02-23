Friday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with passing flurries, high of 29, overnight low of 3

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

An arctic blast today with temperatures holding and falling through the 20s with a passing flurry. Tonight’s frigid wind chills will be below zero. Tomorrow will be very cold with temperatures in the lower 20s with a few afternoon snow showers.

Weather Alert Our biggest snowstorm of the winter arrives with a Nor’easter by Tuesday of next week and possibly lingering into Wednesday. 5-Day Outlook, Feb. 24-28 Today: A cold wind with a mix of sun & clouds with a passing flurry. High 29 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday: Lots of clouds and very cold with a few afternoon snow showers. High 22 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 7 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Cloudy and not as cold with afternoon snow showers (Trace-1″) High 32 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Snow showers early with some clearing and cold. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 34 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday night: Periods of snow (1-2″) Low 25 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph Tuesday: Periods of snow (4-8″) & windy. High 32 (feel like 20) Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph Tuesday night: Snow (3-5″) & wind. Low 23 (feel like 10) Winds: NNE 10-20 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tuesday looks like a Nor’easter with 12+” of snow possibly lasting into March 1. March will be coming in like a lion!

Precipitation Totals

Snow amounts Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Belknap County: Meredith 6″ Sanbornton 4.2″ Laconia 4″ Belmont 3.6″ Carroll County: Albany 6.5″ Madison 6.5″ Ossipee 6″ Center Sandwich 6″ Freedom 5.8″ Tamworth 5.7″ Madison 5.5″ Wolfeboro 4.7″ Cheshire County: Peterborough 5″ Spofford 4.5″ Keene 4.1″ Rindge 3.8″ Roxbury 3.6″ Coos County: Pinkham Notch 7″ Whitefield 6″ Carroll 5.8″ Jefferson 5.2″ Lancaster 4″ Berlin 4″ Pittsburg 2″ Clarksville 1.5″ Grafton: Littleton 6.5″ Woodsville 6″ Hanover 5.9″ Lyme 5.3″ Plymouth 5.3″ Bristol 4.8″ Lebanon 4.8″ Campton 4.7″ Hillsborough County: Mont Vernon 5.7″ Merrimack 5.6″ Bedford 5.5″ Temple 5″ Dublin 5″ Milford 4.8″ Manchester Airport 4.7″ New Boston 4″ Hillsborough 3.8″ Nashua 3.8″ Brookline 2.1″ Windsor 3.7″ Hooksett 3.7″ Merrimack County: Northfield 7.2″ Danbury 4.8″ South Sutton 4.1″ Dunbarton 4″ Pittsfield 4″ Contoocook 4″ New London 3.7″ Bow 3.5″ Henniker 3.4″ Canterbury 3″ Pittsfield 2.7″ Chichester 2″ Rockingham County: Hamstead 5.8″ Statham 5.6″ North Hampton 5.3″ Chester 4.6″ Derry 4.6″ Windham 4.4″ Nottingham 4″ Hampton 4″ Epping 3.8″ Portsmouth Airport 3.8″ Auburn 3.5″ Deerfield 3.5″ Windham 3.5″ Northwood 3.2″ Rye 2.6″ Londonderry 2″ Strafford: New Durham 5″ Strafford 4″ Northwood 3.8″ Durham 3.5″ Barrington 3.3″ Rollinsford 3″

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds are 40 to 50 mph except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 75 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 49 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 7 to 17 above. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 31 below.