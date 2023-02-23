Friday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with passing flurries, high of 29, overnight low of 3

An arctic blast today with temperatures holding and falling through the 20s with a passing flurry. Tonight’s frigid wind chills will be below zero. Tomorrow will be very cold with temperatures in the lower 20s with a few afternoon snow showers.
Weather Alert
Our biggest snowstorm of the winter arrives with a Nor’easter by Tuesday of next week and possibly lingering into Wednesday.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 24-28
Today: A cold wind with a mix of sun & clouds with a passing flurry. High 29 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Lots of clouds and very cold with a few afternoon snow showers. High 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Snow amounts Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Belknap County:
Meredith 6″
Sanbornton 4.2″
Laconia 4″
Belmont 3.6″
Carroll County:
Albany 6.5″
Madison 6.5″
Ossipee 6″
Center Sandwich 6″
Freedom 5.8″
Tamworth 5.7″
Madison 5.5″
Wolfeboro 4.7″
Cheshire County:
Peterborough 5″
Spofford 4.5″
Keene 4.1″
Rindge 3.8″
Roxbury 3.6″
Coos County:
Pinkham Notch 7″
Whitefield 6″
Carroll 5.8″
Jefferson 5.2″
Lancaster 4″
Berlin 4″
Pittsburg 2″
Clarksville 1.5″
Grafton:
Littleton 6.5″
Woodsville 6″
Hanover 5.9″
Lyme 5.3″
Plymouth 5.3″
Bristol 4.8″
Lebanon 4.8″
Campton 4.7″
Hillsborough County:
Mont Vernon 5.7″
Merrimack 5.6″
Bedford 5.5″
Temple 5″
Dublin 5″
Milford 4.8″
Manchester Airport 4.7″
New Boston 4″
Hillsborough 3.8″
Nashua 3.8″
Brookline 2.1″
Windsor 3.7″
Hooksett 3.7″
Merrimack County:
Northfield 7.2″
Danbury 4.8″
South Sutton 4.1″
Dunbarton 4″
Pittsfield 4″
Contoocook 4″
New London 3.7″
Bow 3.5″
Henniker 3.4″
Canterbury 3″
Pittsfield 2.7″
Chichester 2″
Rockingham County:
Hamstead 5.8″
Statham 5.6″
North Hampton 5.3″
Chester 4.6″
Derry 4.6″
Windham 4.4″
Nottingham 4″
Hampton 4″
Epping 3.8″
Portsmouth Airport 3.8″
Auburn 3.5″
Deerfield 3.5″
Windham 3.5″
Northwood 3.2″
Rye 2.6″
Londonderry 2″
Strafford:
New Durham 5″
Strafford 4″
Northwood 3.8″
Durham 3.5″
Barrington 3.3″
Rollinsford 3″
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds are 40 to 50 mph except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 75 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 49 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 7 to 17 above. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 31 below.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
