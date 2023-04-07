Friday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 52

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

Good Friday will be blustery and cooler with highs in the lower 50s with the gusty wind making it feel like the mid-40s.

The warming trend next week will continue into the third week of April with above-normal temperatures. The third week of April will be drier than normal. 5-Day Outlook, April 7-April 11 Good Friday: Mix of sun & clouds; windy & cooler. High 52 (feel like 46) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph Tonight: Clearing, colder, & breezy. Low 28 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Easter: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 66 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week springing into summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s and maybe hitting 80 on Thursday!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 85 mph becoming northwest and decreasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.