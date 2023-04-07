Friday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 52

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
The warming trend next week will continue into the third week of April with above-normal temperatures.
The third week of April will be drier than normal.
5-Day Outlook, April 7-April 11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week springing into summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s and maybe hitting 80 on Thursday!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 85 mph becoming northwest and decreasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.