Friday’s weather: Milder with some sunny breaks, high of 51

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

NH Ski Season 2023