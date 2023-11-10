Friday’s weather: Milder with some sunny breaks, high of 51

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today will be milder with some sunny breaks with highs around 50 degrees. For Veterans Day weekend it will be dry but chilly with highs in the 40s, tomorrow with the breeze it will feel like the upper 30s.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 10–14

Veterans Day (observed): Milder with some sunny breaks. High 51 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Veterans Day: Sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Lots of sun & cold. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. Hight 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Some clouds & cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 47 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Temperatures averaging above normal next Thursday into Thanksgiving week with precipitation averaging near normal.

First Snow

My view of the season’s first one-inch of snow in Well’s Maine.

About an inch of snow as seen at Charlie’s by the Sea in Wells Maine. Photo/Rick Gordon

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will be dry with no storms starting out colder than normal with milder temperatures by week’s end.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

