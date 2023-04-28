Friday’s weather: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 66

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

Today a brief break in the dreary weather pattern arrives as a ridge of high-pressure shifts over New England. Another upper low will establish itself over the Great Lakes this weekend into the middle of next week, sending multiple disturbances through the area and keeping chances of rain in the forecast every day through next Friday.



Five-Day Forecast April 28-May 2 Today: Milder with some sun and clouds. High 66 Winds: E 5-10 Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon showers. High 56 Winds: E 10-15 mph Saturday night: Periods of rain (.50″) with spot thunderstorm. Low 46 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday: Periods of light rain. High 52 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Periods of heavy rain (1+″). Low 48 Winds: E 10-15mph Monday (May 1): Morning rain with some afternoon sun & miler. High 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 59 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Periods of showers. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

May will start out wet, which could last all next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50…except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.