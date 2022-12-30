Friday’s weather: Mild temps with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 54

Today: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clouding up & mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy & mild. High 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.25″) Low: 47 Winds: S 5-10 mph

New Year’s Day: Mild & breezy with early showers and afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Low 34 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High Around 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

During the first week of the new year, the January thaw begins, and temperatures will be well above normal. Next Friday it looks like it will be turning colder.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.