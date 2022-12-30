Friday’s weather: Mild temps with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 54

Weather Watch Video Forecast

Friday’s Weather

The warming trend continues today as high pressure to the south continues to support a deep southwest flow over New Hampshire. High temperatures break 50 degrees this afternoon. A frontal system brings rain New Year’s Eve Night into early New Year’s Day. The warmest low-temperature record for New Year’s Eve Night could be approached or broken.

Weather Outlook

Winter looks to take a vacation as an early January thaw arrives by the weekend and lingers through much of next week. Mild weather with above to well above normal temperatures through the New Year’s weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal; temperatures are likely to stay above the freezing mark after tonight through the rest of 2022.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023

Today: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clouding up & mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy & mild. High 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.25″) Low: 47 Winds: S 5-10 mph
New Year’s Day: Mild & breezy with early showers and afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Low 34 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High Around 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first week of the new year, the January thaw begins, and temperatures will be well above normal. Next Friday it looks like it will be turning colder.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

