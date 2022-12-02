Friday’s weather: Lots of sunshine, high in the mid-40s

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday temperatures in the 30s will last into next weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

