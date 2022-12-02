Friday’s weather: Lots of sunshine, high in the mid-40s

Thursday, December 1, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday’s Weather

High pressure builds in today with lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s along with less wind. The weekend will start with some afternoon showers.

Daily Forecast for Dec.2-Dec. 6, 2022

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with less wind. High 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, & mild with afternoon showers. High 55 (feel like 46) Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Breezy with showers early with some cleaning late. Low 32 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder. High 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up with showers late Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Periods of rain & mild. High 53 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain. Low 44 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Temperatures next Thursday into the following week will average below normal.

Precipitation next Thursday onto the following week will average below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday temperatures in the 30s will last into next weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

