Friday’s weather: Lots of sun to start your 3-day weekend, high of 79

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.