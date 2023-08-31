Friday’s weather: Lots of sun to start your 3-day weekend, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

The first day of September will feel like it with highs in the upper 70s with comfortable sunshine. For the rest of the Labor Day weekend look for warmer and more humid conditions with highs hitting 91 on Labor Day feeling more like the 4th of July!

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 1–5

Today (September 1): Nice start to the Labor Day weekend with lots of sun & comfy. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and humid; start of a heat wave. High 91 (feel like 96) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light and Variable
Tuesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Here comes the September Heat Wave!

The first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Labor Day Monday 91 degrees, Tuesday 92 degrees, and Wednesday 91 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Labor Day weekend looks a lot like the Memorial Day weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s and hitting 90 on Labor Day with increasing humidity.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Low

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 06:58 AM. High 9.7 feet (MLLW) 12:54 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.

