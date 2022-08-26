Friday’s weather: Late day stormy weather could include flash flooding, high of 87

Friday’s Weather
Thunderstorms late afternoon and evening might be strong to severe which could bring flash flooding and isolated damaging wind gusts. Overnight clearing and less humid during the day tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 26-Aug. 30
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Humidity fades this weekend before it increases next week along with more heat.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning; then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: Very high
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 11:11 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee