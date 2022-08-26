Friday’s weather: Late day stormy weather could include flash flooding, high of 87

Today: Some sun, humid, and very warm with strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tonight: Strong thunderstorms early, becoming clear and turning less humid late. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun, very warm with more humidity. High Near 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid with an afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Humidity fades this weekend before it increases next week along with more heat.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning; then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 11:11 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee