Ice storm this morning with a quarter to a half-inch of freezing rain accumulation for southern New Hampshire. Heavy sleet with an inch to an inch and a half on top of the freezing rain before it changes to snow by late morning. This leads to an extremely difficult commute this morning with icy conditions. This mess transitions to all snow (3-5″ of sleet & snow) over southern New Hampshire during the day.

WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT.

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches across south-central New Hampshire to 3 to 7 inches over southern areas, sleet accumulations of around an inch to an inch and a half, and ice accumulations of around two-tenths of an inch expected.

WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: Until 7 PM tonight.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Total snowfall today.

Total ice accumulation.