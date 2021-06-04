Friday’s Weather: Humid and stormy with a heat wave coming

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Today a warm front will give us showers & thunderstorms with a high near 80. We start the weekend with temperatures near 90 with muggy conditions. The heat and humidity will build on Sunday into next week.
Weather Outlook June 4 – June 8
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy & humid. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature: Low 70s Winds: S 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: 2-3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 07:48 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 02:21 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!