Friday’s Weather: Humid and stormy with a heat wave coming

Friday’s Weather

Today a warm front will give us showers & thunderstorms with a high near 80. We start the weekend with temperatures near 90 with muggy conditions. The heat and humidity will build on Sunday into next week.

Weather Outlook June 4 – June 8

Today: Lots of clouds & humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid Low: 64 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Very warm & humid Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High 98 Winds: W 10-15 mph Monday night: Very warn & humid Low 72 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid High 96 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Here comes the heat wave! Heat and humidity values will increase this weekend into next week, with widespread highs 90 or above! Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy & humid. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 07:48 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 02:21 PM.