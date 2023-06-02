Friday’s weather: Hot & humid with afternoon T-storm, high of 93

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

Enjoy the hot temperatures today because the first weekend in June will be much colder. Temperatures this weekend will be 30 degrees colder than today.

Weather Flash

Cooler than normal temperatures through June 15th.

 


5-Day Forecast June 2-June 6

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSE 5-15+ mph
Tonight: Humid with evening thunderstorms with rain (.50″). Low 52 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Cloudy, much colder, and less humid. High 59 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and chilly. Low 45 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. High 57 Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 48 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Monday: Cloudy & not as cool with a spot afternoon shower. High 67 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and cool. High 65 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Early June will be cool & damp through next Wednesday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summit in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny until 5 PM, then mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 10:41 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 04:50 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Temperature falling into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

