Friday’s weather: Hot & humid with afternoon T-storm, high of 93

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Weather Flash
Cooler than normal temperatures through June 15th.
5-Day Forecast June 2-June 6
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Early June will be cool & damp through next Wednesday.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny until 5 PM, then mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf Height Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 10:41 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 04:50 PM.
