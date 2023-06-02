Friday’s weather: Hot & humid with afternoon T-storm, high of 93

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summit in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny until 5 PM, then mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 10:41 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 04:50 PM.

