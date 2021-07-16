Friday’s weather: Hot and muggy with spot T-storm possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Today heat indices may reach 97 degrees for a few hours in portions of southern New Hampshire during the afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. Tomorrow with a warm and moist air mass in place, heavy rain will be possible as showers and thunderstorms move through.
5-Day Outlook July 16 – July 20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Looking into next week, temperatures will trend warmer than normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the days.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Some sun & humid; spot thunderstorms
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
- Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 63 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:52 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 04:53 PM.
