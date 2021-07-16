Friday’s weather: Hot and muggy with spot T-storm possible

Friday’s Weather

Today heat indices may reach 97 degrees for a few hours in portions of southern New Hampshire during the afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. Tomorrow with a warm and moist air mass in place, heavy rain will be possible as showers and thunderstorms move through.

5-Day Outlook July 16 – July 20

Today: Mix sun & clouds; hot & very muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 92 (feel like 97) Winds WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & humid with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Heavy thunderstorms in the evening (storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds); warm and humid Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & humid with spot thunderstorms High 76 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Humid with a few thunderstorms Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorm High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Looking into next week, temperatures will trend warmer than normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the days.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Some sun & humid; spot thunderstorms
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
  • High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
  • Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water temperature: 63 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:52 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 04:53 PM.

