Friday’s weather: Hot and muggy with spot T-storm possible

Friday’s Weather

Today heat indices may reach 97 degrees for a few hours in portions of southern New Hampshire during the afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. Tomorrow with a warm and moist air mass in place, heavy rain will be possible as showers and thunderstorms move through.

5-Day Outlook July 16 – July 20

Today: Mix sun & clouds; hot & very muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 92 (feel like 97) Winds WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clouding up & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Cloudy & humid with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 77 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Heavy thunderstorms in the evening (storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds); warm and humid Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy & humid with spot thunderstorms High 76 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Humid with a few thunderstorms Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorm High 79 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Looking into next week, temperatures will trend warmer than normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the days. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Some sun & humid; spot thunderstorms

