Friday’s weather: Hot and humid, partly sunny, with a high of 95

Friday, July 1, 2022
Friday, July 1, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Friday’s Weather

High pressure to our east will allow warm southwesterly winds to overspread New Hampshire for the start of the long 4th of July weekend. This will allow many locations to see temperatures in the mid-90s with muggy conditions.

Weather Alert

Hot weather is expected today, with heat indices approaching the mid-90s in some spots. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible late tonight and tomorrow. Some may produce very heavy downpours. The danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities possible today.

5-Day Outlook July 1-July 5

Today (July 1st): Some sun & clouds, hot, and more humid. High 95 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Warm & humid with spot thunderstorms late. Low 71 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 85 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and less humidity. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
July 4th: Mix of sun & clouds with a spot late-day thunderstorm. High 85 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & comfortable (good viewing conditions for fireworks). Low 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers and spot thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly clear. Low 61 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of July has no 90-degree heat.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:05 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:03 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 1-foot building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Mostly sunny & humid. Warmer with highs around 90. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 68 degrees.

