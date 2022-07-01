Friday’s weather: Hot and humid, partly sunny, with a high of 95

Friday’s Weather
High pressure to our east will allow warm southwesterly winds to overspread New Hampshire for the start of the long 4th of July weekend. This will allow many locations to see temperatures in the mid-90s with muggy conditions.
Weather Alert
Hot weather is expected today, with heat indices approaching the mid-90s in some spots. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible late tonight and tomorrow. Some may produce very heavy downpours. The danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities possible today.
5-Day Outlook July 1-July 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: 2 to 4 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:05 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:03 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee