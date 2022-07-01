Friday’s weather: Hot and humid, partly sunny, with a high of 95

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

High pressure to our east will allow warm southwesterly winds to overspread New Hampshire for the start of the long 4th of July weekend. This will allow many locations to see temperatures in the mid-90s with muggy conditions.

Weather Alert

Hot weather is expected today, with heat indices approaching the mid-90s in some spots. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible late tonight and tomorrow. Some may produce very heavy downpours. The danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities possible today.

5-Day Outlook July 1-July 5