Friday’s weather: Heavy snowfall with 8-12 inches expected, high of 29

Friday’s Weather
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
5-Day Outlook Feb. 25- March 1
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week an arctic blast will end the month of February. On Tuesday, March will come in like a lamb with moderating temperatures.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Snow 8-12″. Highs around 10 above. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Snow -12″. Highs 6 to 16 above. Southeast winds around 15 mph shift to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.