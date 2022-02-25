Friday’s weather: Heavy snowfall with 8-12 inches expected, high of 29

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow 8-12″. Highs around 10 above. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow -12″. Highs 6 to 16 above. Southeast winds around 15 mph shift to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.