Friday’s weather: Heavy snowfall with 8-12 inches expected, high of 29

Thursday, February 24, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday’s Weather

The snowstorm will produce snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Therefore expectations are for roads conditions to deteriorate rapidly through the morning into the afternoon. Snowfall will start to taper off this evening and will come to an end early tonight.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT 

Heavy snow with total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches are expected in portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire until 1 a.m. Saturday. The potential exists for snow bands that will bring periods of locally heavy snowfall, which will lead to rapid snow accumulations. Near whiteout conditions are possible leading to extremely dangerous travel conditions. Travel will be very difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions will impact this morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org

5-Day Outlook Feb. 25- March 1

Today: Snowy & windy. (8-12″″) High 29 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Early snow (1″) then partly cloudy late. Low 13 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clearing and Low 18 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny and windy. High 37 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Snow showers (1″) early followed by clearing late and very cold. Low 13 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday (last day of February.): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold. High 22 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 8 (feel like -2) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week an arctic blast will end the month of February. On Tuesday, March will come in like a lamb with moderating temperatures.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow 8-12″. Highs around 10 above. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow -12″. Highs 6 to 16 above. Southeast winds around 15 mph shift to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

