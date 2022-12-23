Friday’s weather: Heavy rain and wind, high of 54 followed snow squall, temp drop and flash freeze

Today’s storm will be a heavy rain and high wind event with frigid arctic air moving in this evening with snow squalls and a flash freeze causing dangerous driving conditions. Extremely cold wind chills and temperatures are expected for the Christmas weekend.

STORM WATCH

1) High Winds today through late tonight expect powerful winds out of the south-southeast with gusts of 45-55 mph. The strong damaging winds can blow around loose objects and cause widespread power outages just before Christmas Eve day.

2) The snowmelt component could add between 0.5-1.25” of additional runoff. The rapid nature of the snowmelt and heavy rain (1-2″) on the frozen ground could lead to the rapid onset of flash flooding and small stream flooding this morning through tomorrow morning.

3) Travelers beware of a FLASH FREEZE as the temperature will drop 15 degrees in 3 hours as the arctic front moves through late this afternoon going from 42 at 4 PM today to 27 at 7 PM tonight with a snow squall. The last of the rain will have ended not long before and it will be a race against the clock to see whether winds can dry out the roads or if they remain wet and freeze up. The snow from the snow squall on top of the ice will make travel very difficult this evening.

4) The potential for coastal flooding with nearshore waves will just begin to develop this morning, potentially reaching 10 to 15 feet by the mid-morning high tide. Beach erosion and splash-over are likely.