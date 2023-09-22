Friday’s weather: Hazy sunshine and pleasant, high of 73

Friday’s Weather

Today for the last full day of summer hazy skies due to high-altitude smoke from distant wildfires in Canada with highs in the lower 70s.

Tropical moisture advances towards New Hampshire mid-weekend, with another chance for wet weather as fall begins at 2:50 AM Saturday. Most of the steadiest rain should stay to our south.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 22–26

Today: Hazy sunshine & pleasant. High 73 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: NE 5-10mph
Saturday (First day of Fall; 2:50 AM) Some sun early with some tropical showers in the afternoon. High near 60 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Early tropical showers with some clearing late. Low 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Lots of clouds with some sunny breaks. High 70 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds with some rain late. Low 56 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & cool with some rain. High 64 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cool with some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 49 Winds: Winds NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Sunday as we start October it will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage tracking page.

