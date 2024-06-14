Friday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid with severe T-storms, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Today, there is a possibility of strong to severe storms, with temperatures reaching a high of 85, but feeling like 90. The peak time for heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding, as well as small hail and damaging wind gusts, is expected to be between 1 PM and 7 PM. Near-record hot temperatures and heat indices above 100 degrees are becoming increasingly likely from Tuesday to Friday of next week.
5-Day Outlook, June 14-18
The Heat is On
Next week’s escalating heat and humidity will create conditions reminiscent of July, with temperatures approaching record highs. The season’s first heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, becoming an official heat wave by Thursday, coinciding with the start of astronomical summer. https://manchesterinklink.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/610temp.new_-scaled.gif
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured. In the morning, there’s a possibility of showers, then in the afternoon, showers are likely along with potential thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-60s. Westerly winds will be approximately 40 mph, diminishing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 70 mph. The probability of rain is 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of showers. Thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 70s, with west winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.
Hit the Beach
Weather: Expect hazy sunshine until 5 PM, followed by mostly cloudy skies. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph with higher gusts in thunderstorms.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 12:26 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Expect southwest winds at approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Wave heights will be around 1 foot at the lake’s northern end and about 2 feet at the southern end. The day will be partly sunny, with a possibility of showers in the morning, and a higher likelihood of showers and potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates that thunderstorms could occur. The lake’s water temperature is currently 67 degrees Fahrenheit.