Friday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid with severe T-storms, high of 85

Friday, June 14, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Today, there is a possibility of strong to severe storms, with temperatures reaching a high of 85, but feeling like 90. The peak time for heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding, as well as small hail and damaging wind gusts, is expected to be between 1 PM and 7 PM. Near-record hot temperatures and heat indices above 100 degrees are becoming increasingly likely from Tuesday to Friday of next week.

Today: Hazy sunshine and humid. A heavy to severe thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 78 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low 50 Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine & few clouds. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & more humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid with a record high. High 95 (feel like 100) breaking the record of 94 set in 2018.
Tuesday night: Hazy and warm. Low 71 tied the record for a record-high low set in 2006

Next week’s escalating heat and humidity will create conditions reminiscent of July, with temperatures approaching record highs. The season’s first heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, becoming an official heat wave by Thursday, coinciding with the start of astronomical summer. https://manchesterinklink.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/610temp.new_-scaled.gif

Enjoy a pleasant and cozy Father’s Day weekend before the onset of hazy, hot, and humid conditions starting Tuesday. The heat index by Tuesday & Wednesday afternoon will be over 100 degrees!

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured. In the morning, there’s a possibility of showers, then in the afternoon, showers are likely along with potential thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-60s. Westerly winds will be approximately 40 mph, diminishing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 70 mph. The probability of rain is 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of showers. Thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 70s, with west winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Weather: Expect hazy sunshine until 5 PM, followed by mostly cloudy skies. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph with higher gusts in thunderstorms.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 12:26 PM.

Expect southwest winds at approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Wave heights will be around 1 foot at the lake’s northern end and about 2 feet at the southern end. The day will be partly sunny, with a possibility of showers in the morning, and a higher likelihood of showers and potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates that thunderstorms could occur. The lake’s water temperature is currently 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

