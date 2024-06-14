Friday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid with severe T-storms, high of 85

5-Day Outlook, June 14-18

Today: Hazy sunshine and humid. A heavy to severe thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Tonight: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10mph Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 78 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low 50 Wind: NW 5-10 mph Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine & few clouds. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday night: Some clouds & more humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid with a record high. High 95 (feel like 100) breaking the record of 94 set in 2018. Tuesday night: Hazy and warm. Low 71 tied the record for a record-high low set in 2006

The Heat is On

Next week’s escalating heat and humidity will create conditions reminiscent of July, with temperatures approaching record highs. The season’s first heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, becoming an official heat wave by Thursday, coinciding with the start of astronomical summer. https://manchesterinklink.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/610temp.new_-scaled.gif

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Enjoy a pleasant and cozy Father’s Day weekend before the onset of hazy, hot, and humid conditions starting Tuesday. The heat index by Tuesday & Wednesday afternoon will be over 100 degrees!

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured. In the morning, there’s a possibility of showers, then in the afternoon, showers are likely along with potential thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-60s. Westerly winds will be approximately 40 mph, diminishing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 70 mph. The probability of rain is 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of showers. Thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 70s, with west winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Expect hazy sunshine until 5 PM, followed by mostly cloudy skies. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph with higher gusts in thunderstorms.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 12:26 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds at approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Wave heights will be around 1 foot at the lake’s northern end and about 2 feet at the southern end. The day will be partly sunny, with a possibility of showers in the morning, and a higher likelihood of showers and potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates that thunderstorms could occur. The lake’s water temperature is currently 67 degrees Fahrenheit.