Friday’s weather: Hazy and humid, high of 85

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 09:14 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:24 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole