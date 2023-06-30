Friday’s weather: Hazy and humid, high of 85

Friday, June 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, June 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today will have hazy sun from the smoke caused by the Canadian wildfires that can reduce our air quality. Highs today will be in the mid-80s but feeling like the low 90s.

Holiday Weekend Weather

The 4th of July weekend breakdown: Saturday is dry & humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms Sunday, Monday, and Independence Day…but not expecting a washout with many hours of dry weather too. Excessive heat is not expected but it will be quite humid.

5-Day Forecast June 30-July 4

Today: Hazy sun & humid; smoke from Canadian wildfires can create reduced air quality. High 85 (feel like 91) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday (July 1st): Partly to mostly cloudy & humid with thundershowers in spots late. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Humid with an evening thundershower. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with showers & thundershowers. High 79 (feel like 80) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with a thundershower in spots. Low 65 Winds ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: More clouds than sun & humid with a thundershower in spots. High 79 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & humid with a few showers. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & muggy with an isolated thunderstorm. High 81 (feel like 87) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and muggy with a spot thunderstorm with a high of 81 but feeling like 87.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 09:14 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:24 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 67 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts