Friday’s weather: Hazy and humid, high of 85

Friday’s Weather
Holiday Weekend Weather
The 4th of July weekend breakdown: Saturday is dry & humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms Sunday, Monday, and Independence Day…but not expecting a washout with many hours of dry weather too. Excessive heat is not expected but it will be quite humid.
5-Day Forecast June 30-July 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and muggy with a spot thunderstorm with a high of 81 but feeling like 87.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 09:14 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:24 PM.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 67 degrees.